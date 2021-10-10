Rwenzururu to mark first Coronation Anniversary since arrest of Mumbere

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu-OBR cultural Institution in Kasese District is set to hold coronation anniversary celebrations for the first time in six years.

It will be the first celebrations since the arrest of Charles Wesley Mumbere.

Mumbere faces treason, terrorism and murder charges arising from the November 27, 2016 military attack on his palace which left over a hundred of his subjects dead.

The Institution has cancled four previous coronation anniversary ceremonies slated for every 19th October, citing harsh bail terms slapped on the cultural leader.

But the Kingdom Prime Minister, Joseph Kule Muranga told URN that they have been instructed by the cultural leader to organize events that will mark the 55th coronation anniversary.

He says the main object of this celebrations among others will be enhancing peace and co-existence among the people of Rwenzori-Sub Region and strengthening efforts towards preserving the cultural heritage through environmental conservation. The kingdom is one of the areas most vulnerable to climatic change hazards in the country, that cause flooding which destroys lives and property.

This year’s week-long events will be celebrated under the theme, “Beginning our new journey to foster peace and environment conservation” starting from 12th.

The activities will include planting of trees, visiting cultural heritage sites and launch of OBR comprehensive environmental conservation program and dialogues.

However, Muranga says the event will miss out on some of the key cultural rituals because they can only be performed by the king or when he is around.

Muranga says they are extending invitations to 200 people to grace the function adding that no other cultural institution leaders have been invited on account of observing SOPs.

Muranga also says the celebrations signal the growing cordial relationship between OBR and the government.

He maintains that efforts to free Mumbere and other kingdom citizens still in prison are progressing well and he is optimistic that he will grace next year’s celebrations.

Rev. Ezra Mukonjo the chairperson Inter-Religious Council representing Kasese says the moment should be a reflection on how the cultural institution can grow in peace.

He welcomes the celebrations as a healing process for people who were hurt by the 2016 incidents and the cultural institution loyalists.

Christine Biira a resident of Kisanga B in Kasese town welcomes the commemorations with reservation, reasoning that Kasese people can only be happy once Mumbere is free to return to his Kingdom.

