CEO Masterclass gives 20 dfcu staff new outlook on leadership

dfcu’s Inaugural CEO Masterclass Redefining Leadership Through Impact

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | What if the true measure of a leadership programme was not the certificates awarded at the end, but the difference its graduates create long after? For the first cohort of the dfcu CEO Masterclass, that difference was seen through action, as 20 dfcu Bank employees moved beyond learning about leadership to creating solutions that improved lives, strengthened customer experiences, and supported communities.

One of the most impactful examples came from the winning graduates’ team, The Chief Luminaries, whose project focused on sickle cell awareness in Uganda and improving conditions at the Sickle Cell Clinic at Mulago National Referral Hospital, the oldest and largest sickle cell care center in the country.

Led by Joanitah Nanyanzi alongside Adrian Kayongo, Head of Market Risk at dfcu Bank, the team identified sickle cell as an area where greater awareness and support were needed.

“When choosing projects, we looked at what dfcu was lacking, which was CSR, and we saw an opportunity to create change in this area,” Nanyanzi said.

After visiting the clinic, the team identified challenges, including poor washroom facilities and the need to improve patient spaces.

They focused on three things: creating awareness, encouraging early attention to the disease, and creating sustainability through infrastructure improvement.

Kayongo noted that the project was driven by the desire to create meaningful change.

“Sickle cell is a silent killer, and we felt we could raise awareness because knowledge can help people manage and prevent the effects of the disease,” he said.

Through a sickle cell awareness walk, fundraising efforts, and contributions from staff, the team raised resources to support refurbishment works at the clinic.

The refurbished facilities are set for handover during the International Sickle Cell Day celebrations. Consequently, the team emerged overall winners for delivering a project with national impact, earning a USD 1,000 cash prize.

On 18 June 2026, the first cohort celebrated their graduation at Sheraton Kampala Hotel after more than a year of applying their learning to real challenges, developing solutions that improved customer experiences, advanced sustainable banking ideas, and supported communities.

Their projects included improving customer pricing capabilities, strengthening customer engagement, creating green finance solutions, raising awareness on hypertension, among others.

Guest of Honour Dr. Maggie Kigozi congratulated the graduates and commended dfcu Bank for its deliberate investment in nurturing transformational leaders.

“The one thing we lack in Uganda is high-level training, and you have got it. We expect much from you,” she said.

Charles Mudiwa, Chief Executive Officer, dfcu Bank, challenged the graduates to see the milestone as the start of their responsibility as leaders.

Drawing from Matthew 7:16, he reminded the graduates that leadership is ultimately recognised through the impact people create.

“People will recognise you by your actions and, by your deeds,” he said, challenging the graduates to lead with purpose, live by their values, serve communities, and develop other leaders.

He also explained that the CEO Masterclass, was designed to develop leaders who understand that influence begins with self-awareness and grows through service.

For Abel Nuwahwera, Head of Operational Risk at dfcu Bank and CEO Masterclass participant, this became one of the most important lessons from the programme.

“We entered thinking we were coming to learn how to lead. But the most important lesson was understanding who you are first. Before you become a great leader, you must learn to lead yourself,” he said.

Those lessons were then applied through projects that reflected one central idea: leadership must create impact.

For Group One, leadership meant rethinking how the bank could better serve customers.

The team focused on improving dfcu’s customer pricing capabilities, recognising that customer expectations are changing and that customers increasingly want solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Their project explored the development of a pricing engine that could integrate with the bank’s systems and enable more flexible customer pricing solutions.

After assessing available options and engaging potential vendors, the team developed business requirements that could support future implementation.

Their goal was to create a more responsive banking experience that better meets customer needs.

Executive Connect, led by Innocent Atube, focused on improving customer engagement.

The team developed a customer engagement framework to help the bank better understand customer experiences across branches, digital platforms, ATMs, and other service channels.

“The customer is the reason we exist. Everything we do must solve a customer problem,” Atube said.

The team emphasised that understanding customers, anticipating their needs, and responding proactively will be critical as banking continues to evolve.

Led by Diana Sharon Alielo, Credit Manager at dfcu Bank, Team Eagles focused on two areas, community health and green finance.

Their community project addressed hypertension awareness, encouraging healthier lifestyles through a bank-wide discussion on exercise, nutrition, and prevention.

“Our community project was geared towards raising awareness on hypertension. We wanted people to understand how lifestyle changes can reduce the burden of hypertension,” Alielo shared.

The team’s business project focused on green finance, recognising that sustainability is no longer only a compliance requirement, but a strategic priority for the future of banking.

The team developed green finance solutions across agriculture, renewable energy, waste management, and sustainable housing, while exploring a green loan product for dfcu adoption.

The inaugural CEO Masterclass demonstrated that leadership is measured by the change they create through their actions, their communities, and the people they influence.