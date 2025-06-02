Rwanda’s King Faisal Hospital unveils East Africa’s most advanced surgical robot

Beyond clinical application, the system is also designed with education and mentorship in mind

ANALYSIS | AGENCIES | King Faisal Hospital has become the first medical facility in East Africa to introduce the ZEISS KINEVO 900S, the region’s most advanced robotic surgical microscope, marking a significant leap forward in neurosurgical care and training.

The state-of-the-art system, which integrates robotic precision, 3D imaging, and advanced visualization technologies, is expected to transform how complex brain and spinal surgeries are performed in Rwanda and beyond.

According to Dr. David Hakizimana, a neurosurgeon at King Faisal Hospital, the new system offers unparalleled precision, helping surgeons operate more safely and efficiently during delicate procedures.

“The microscope can follow surgical instruments automatically and keep the image centered, which means I don’t have to constantly adjust it during the operation. That saves time and helps reduce the risk of errors,” he said.

Procured and delivered by Rwanda Medical Supply, the ZEISS KINEVO 900S is the only fully equipped unit of its kind in East Africa. The agency took to social media to highlight the significance of the acquisition.

“The ZEISS KINEVO 900S is in Rwanda! It’s the only fully equipped unit in East Africa, putting #Rwanda at the forefront of precision surgery,” RMS posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling it “a game-changer” for patient care and surgical training.

The robotic microscope not only enhances surgical accuracy but also includes a built-in fluorescence imaging feature, which allows surgeons to clearly distinguish between tumors, blood vessels, and healthy tissue in real time.

“In some cases, tumours and normal tissue can look almost the same, but with this technology, we can see those differences clearly. It helps us remove tumours more completely while protecting vital brain functions,” Dr. Hakizimana explained.

Another key component of the ZEISS KINEVO 900S is the QEVO endoscope—an ultra-small, integrated camera that extends the microscope’s vision into tight or hidden spaces that conventional tools can’t reach.

Beyond clinical application, the system is also designed with education and mentorship in mind. It can project high-resolution 3D images onto a large screen and stream surgeries live to other hospitals or classrooms, opening up new possibilities for surgical training and collaboration.“Now we can train junior doctors and medical students more effectively. They can watch real surgeries in 3D, either in the operating room or from another location entirely,” said Dr. Hakizimana.

He added that the technology enables tele-surgical consultations, allowing senior surgeons at King Faisal to remotely guide or mentor teams in district hospitals.“This is not just a tool for King Faisal, it can help strengthen surgical care across the country and in the region,” he noted.

The arrival of the ZEISS KINEVO 900S reinforces Rwanda’s growing reputation as a regional leader in healthcare innovation and medical technology.

****

Source: 256businesnews.com