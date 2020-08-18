Rwanda to install automatic disinfection gates at all public facilities to curb COVID-19 spread

Kigali, Rwanda | XINHUA | Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) on Monday launched an automatic disinfection gate at its office in Rwandan capital city Kigali, as the Rwandan government plans to install such gates at the entrance of all public facilities to contain further spread of COVID-19.

These gates will strengthen the government of Rwanda’s efforts to prevent further spread of the virus among the population and they will be placed at entrances of all public places, especially markets, hospitals and government buildings, said director general of RBC Sabin Nsanzimana while launching the gate.

They are also able to detect body temperature of people who go through it and whether they wear face masks, said Nsanzimana, adding that they will greatly contribute to quick temperature screening, disinfection and reduce the risk of virus transmission since people will be disinfected before entering public facilities.

The gate is equipped with non-contact temperature sensor, auto-sanitizer dispenser and disinfectant sprayer, according to him.

Rwanda on Monday closed two major markets in Kigali for a week due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the city’s Nyarugenge district, especially in the two markets.

The ministry of health said the 253 positive cases reported in the country from last Friday to Sunday are mostly from the two markets.

Rwanda on Monday evening reported 87 new infections and 13 recoveries, bringing the total cases to 2,540, with 1,661 recoveries and 8 deaths.

XINHUA