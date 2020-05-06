Rwanda planning to evacuate Nationals from Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rwanda High Commission in Uganda has started the registration of its nationals who are stuck in the country due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown for evacuation.

Rwanda through its national carrier Rwand Air concluded an arrangement to start weekly flights from Brussels to Rwanda to evacuate citizens stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown. The arrangement is also happening for Rwandans stuck in other countries.

According to the Rwanda High Commission, Rwandan nationals in Uganda who would like to travel back to Rwanda but were stranded by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown should register and send their details to the embassy.

According to their social media platforms, Rwandans who wish for other services other than to be evacuated can also contact the High Commission.

An official from the embassy confirmed that the evacuation is not only in Uganda, but for all countries where Rwandans are stuck in.

URN has learnt that the registration will go on until a large number of people have registered then the evacuation will take place.

There are thousands of Rwandans in Ugandans living permanently, but also those visiting the country on temporary basis and could be stuck.

Following the lockdown, some countries like Egypt, Kenya, and Ethiopians are repatriating their citizens.

Several states have evacuated their nationals from Uganda ranging from the United States of America, Britain, and other Scandinavian countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Uganda, countries cannot be stopped from evacuating their nationals. Uganda’s position on citizens stranded abroad is that they stay there until the situation normalizes.

According to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem, Ugandans are being registered abroad, but this is not for evacuation, but for possible support when it comes to feeding, medical help and visa extensions if there is need.

