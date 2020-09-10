Rwampara east loser petitions NRM electoral commission chairperson

Rwampara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Tusiime Karuhanga, who lost in the Rwampara East constituency NRM party primaries, has petitioned the party’s national electoral commission chairperson seeking nullification of the elections.

Tusiime was contesting against the incumbent Charles Ngabirano, Allan Bomuhangi and Ivan Mutsika.

According to the official results, announced by Dr Tanga Odoi on Saturday Ngabirano polled 15,060 votes while Tusiime 14,049 votes.

Tusiime says that the results were altered and manipulated. He adds that the voting in some polling stations was marred with violence and irregularities.

Tusiime, who was in the company of his supporters found the NRM offices, closed confusing the town.

The group later stormed the Rwampara Resident District Commissioner’s office, Emmy Turyabagyenyi Kateera who advised them to take their petition to the NRM secretariat following the dismissal of the District Registrar.

Later, the acting district registrar Michael Muzoora received the petition on behalf of Dr Tanga Odoi the NRM party National Electoral Chairperson.

URN