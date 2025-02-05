Russian sanitary watchdog assisting efforts to prevent Ebola from spreading in Uganda

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | Russian specialists are engaged in consultations aimed at preventing Ebola outbreaks in Uganda, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said in a statement.

According to the agency, Uganda’s Health Ministry reported on January 30 that a medical professional had been diagnosed with Ebola virus disease. It was found that the majority of the infected person’s contacts were staff members at a hospital in the country’s eastern region, and the Russian watchdog promptly sent a mobile lab there.

“Russian specialists are continuously providing consultations to their Ugandan colleagues on how to use the mobile system and what biological safety rules to follow when working with highly infectious viruses,” the statement reads.

The Ebola virus is transmitted from wild animals and spreads through human-to-human contact. The first symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, which are followed by liver and kidney problems, and in some cases, internal and external bleeding. The first human case of Ebola was recorded in what now is the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1976. The largest outbreak to date occurred in the West African countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in 2014-2016, with the death toll exceeding 11,000.

SOURCE: TASS