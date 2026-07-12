Russian humanitarian mission returns from Uganda as Ebola situation stabilizes

MOSCOW | TASS | A team of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has returned from a humanitarian mission in Uganda after Ebola virus situation in the country has stabilized, the agency’s press service has told TASS.

“At this point, epidemiological situation in the Republic of Uganda is stable. According to latest data, no new Ebola virus cases have been registered there for almost three weeks,” the service said in a statement. “Since the epidemiological situation in Uganda is stable, Rospotrebnadzor specialists have returned to Russia.”

At the same time, the Russian watchdog “maintains close cooperation and constantly remains in touch with its Ugandan colleagues.”

The agency said that the joint effort to contain the disease was successful in part due to the efficient use of field labs donated by Russia and the skills and knowledge of Ugandan specialists trained by Russia.

None of the Russian team members contracted the infection during their mission.