Russia, Iran sign deal that includes defense cover

Comprehensive partnership agreement between Russia, Iran to cover defense sphere

MOSCOW | TASS | The agreement on all-encompassing partnership between Russia and Iran will cover the defense and security sphere, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS in an interview.

“Concerning the contents of the mentioned founding document, I would elect not to disclose details earlier. I would only note it will meet challenges and requirements of our time and cover almost all current and promising spheres of Russian-Iranian cooperation, including defense and security,” Rudenko said.

The similar document of 2001 contained relevant provisions in a more concise way, the deputy minister said. “The nature of interaction changed notably over the past two decades, with absolute different dynamics and quality obtained,” the diplomat stressed. “The regional situation has not become simpler also. We are closely coordinating approaches with our Iranian friends and take necessary measures to strengthen peace and security,” he added.

The agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership is called to become the most important stage in development of bilateral relations. The document will cover all the spheres of bilateral cooperation, with energy, industry, transport and agriculture among them.