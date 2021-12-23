Rukiga district veterinary authorities lift ban on the sale of pork

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rukiga district veterinary authorities have lifted a ban on the sale and movement of pigs and their products.

Authorities had in early October this year issued a ban on pigs and pork sale following the outbreak of the highly contagious African swine fever. The ban was issued after the district registered death of 46 pigs in Kamwezi sub-county and another 100 in Kashambya all presented with symptoms related to African swine fever.

But Godfrey Bukoosi, the Rukiga District Veterinary Officer now says that they have lifted the ban after spending more than three weeks without registering any case in the district.

The vet says that now farmers and traders are at liberty to transport and sell pigs and their products.

Bukoosi however warns that they must transport pigs with clearance from sub-county veterinary officers as a way of avoiding a further outbreak. He also warns farmers to remain vigilant and report to relevant authorities in case they detect any new outbreak.

Moses Tumwebaze who runs a pork joint in Rwamucucu sub county, Rukiga district told our reporter that lifting of the ban is good news because he has been stuck with no income. He hopes to pocket some profits from the sales he expects to make during this Christmas season.

Before the disease was reported in Rukiga, it had also been cited in the neighboring district of Rukungiri especially in Katonya, Kafunjo, Rwanyund, and Ngoma parishes in Nyakishenyi sub-county.

By last week, more than 20 cases of death had been reported, according to the Nyakishenyi sub-county veterinary officer, Geoffrey Kanyankore.

In August this year, the disease was confirmed in Kisoro district where it claimed more than 30 pigs. The affected areas included Murora, Kanaba, Kirundo and Bukimbiri sub-counties.

African swine fever spreads through contact with an infected pig, products or body fluids. It presents with symptoms including loss of appetite and energy, vomiting, diarrhoea, red or dark skin, particularly on the ears and snout, swollen red eyes, laboured breathing and coughing, abortions, stillbirths, and weak litters.

URN