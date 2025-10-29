RUBIS Energy Uganda launches new service stations, national expansion on track

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rubis Energy Uganda confirmed a significant step in its national expansion strategy with the official launch of 15 new service stations across the country. This strategic investment is designed to modernise Uganda’s energy and mobility infrastructure, focusing on delivering enhanced value, efficiency, and integrated convenience to Ugandan motorists and households.

The rebranding initiative strengthens RUBIS Energy’s pledge to deliver an exceptional customer experience. Each upgraded station provides a comprehensive range of services, establishing the locations as all-in-one mobility hubs. This network overhaul directly addresses the needs of contemporary consumers, especially by offering cost-effective solutions in the current economic climate.

Central to this value proposition is the wide availability of UltraTec fuel, an advanced technology formulated to clean engines and deliver optimized mileage, offering a tangible economic benefit to drivers.

The flagship location, Rubis Kisaasi, serves as a model for the renewed station identity, demonstrating a focus on innovation and convenience. It features a completely integrated ecosystem, ensuring that RUBIS is a destination for value and service. Key services include High-Performance UltraTec Fuel; Enjoy Shop convenience retail, Castrol lubricants, Rubis Gas for household energy needs, The RUBIS Card for efficient and rewarding transactions

William Fillet, Managing Director of RUBIS Energy Uganda, stated: “RUBiS Energy is a major international player, but our philosophy is fundamentally local. We invest to become an essential component of the nations we serve. This launch of 15 fully transformed stations is the definitive proof of that commitment in Uganda.

When we envisioned this transformation, it was about elevating the entire customer experience to a world-class standard. We brought in our best regional expertise, combined it with the knowledge of the local Ugandan team, and set a singular, ambitious goal of being the most trusted and innovative energy partner in the country.

At RUBIS, we are a vital engine of economic activity. Our commitment to Uganda is unwavering and resolute. Over the past years, we have listened to the needs of this market and conceptualized a project that enhances efficiency and service for everyone.”

The launch of these new 15 stations reinforces the brand’s position as a customer-first energy provider, driving awareness of its full-service offering across key commuter and urban routes.

The newly launched stations include:

Rubis Kisaasi Rubis Bulenga Rubis Nansana Rubis Kazinga Rubis Lukaya Rubis Maganjo Rubis Bugiri Rubis Masaka 2 Rubis Seeta Highway Rubis Mbale Rubis Wakaliga Rubis Namugongo Sonde Rubis Katale Rubis Bombo Road Rubis Nakulabye