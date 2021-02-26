Rotary injects UGX 300M to promote sanitation in Gombe division

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rotary Foundation has injected 314 Million Shillings to promote sanitation and hygiene in Gombe division in Wakiso district.

The lack of access to clean water, sanitation facilities and hygiene resource remains one of Gombe division’s biggest health problems.

Now the sanitation and hygiene project will benefit more than 10,000 residents in three parishes that include Kalule, Mwerere and Wambaale. They will get a solar-powered piped water system with additional five public taps.

About ten schools will also get rooftop water harvesting tanks with purifiers, 10 handwashing stations and three other schools will receive five get-stance latrines.

Learners in the selected schools will also get an education program to improve hygiene and sanitation within selected schools.

The project launched on Thursday at Kiweebwa trading center along Matugga –Semuto road is being implemented by Rotary Clubs of Wobulenzi, Muyenga together with partners from Rotary Clubs of Calgary in Canada and Vienna International in Austria.

Ritah Namigadde Kityo, the President of Rotary Club of Wobulenzi said that construction of a solar-powered piped scheme, toilets and water tanks have already started.

Namigadde said that they are hopeful that the disease burden will reduce in homes and residents will channel the expenses to improve their livelihoods.

Launching the project on Thursday evening at Kiweebwa trading centre, the Past Rotary District 9211 Governor Kenneth Wycliffe Mugisha said that Rotarians are partners with the government and always came in to address such challenges that affect the communities.

Mugisha revealed that Uganda is among the few countries which have benefited from grants worth four billion dollars for water sanitation and hygiene projects.

He added that currently, the other ten clubs are also implementing related projects aimed at addressing communities’ pressing needs.

Matia Bwanika, the LC V Chairperson Wakiso says that the sanitation project is timely since about 40% of the residents in Gombe lack access to clean water.

The project has excited the residents and the leaders.

Ronald Tembo, a resident of Wambaale village said that they have been trekking long distances looking to fetch water in dirty swamps. He says that they are happy and that apart from the solar-powered water scheme, local schools also need toilets after they filled up.

Sawiya Naluyima, a resident of Jagala village said that access to safe clean water will help to improve sanitation in homes.

Ethel Betty Naluyima, the Wakiso district Woman MP-elect said the project will also address the problem of sexual-related offences committed against girls and women as they walk to fetch water in distant areas.

Some of the primary schools that will benefit from the handwashing stations include Prince Tembo, St Johns Wambaale, Hope and Care, Kavule Quality, New Bright Future and Kavule Trinity Junior Primary Schools among others.

Since 2013, The Rotary Foundation has invested in more than 1,000 Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) projects in more than 100 countries.

Through grants from the Rotary Foundation and fundraising by Rotary clubs, volunteers have supported water purification, hygiene education, latrine construction, and waste management.

URN