Rotarian Mutebile: The tough economist with a heart for humanity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile will be remembered for encouraging people not to worry about the level of individual prominence they have achieved in life, but worry about the individuals around them that need to be helped to become better.

In one of his statements as a Rotarian, he said, “having devoted my entire career to public service, I have come to appreciate the words of Clayton M. Christensen. He famously asserted thus, ‘I have concluded that the metric by which God will assess my life isn’t dollars (shillings, to you and me) but the individual people whose lives I’ve touched’.”

Tumusiime Mutebile, the Governor of the Bank of Uganda, passed on this morning at Nairobi Hospital. Mutebile was a Rotarian of the Rotary Club of Kampala, one of the very first Rotary clubs in Uganda, where he has maintained membership for 39 years.

He always stated with pride that Rotary provides us with a route for service to society and a means for us all to improve the lives of others. “If we all live up to this mantra, we will indeed be “Gifts to the World,” Mutebile said.

This forms part of the legacy that Uganda’s longest-serving Bank Governor is leaving behind, for those he touched with acts of kindness and those he joined in serving humanity since January 1, 1983, when he was first inducted into the international humanitarian organisation.

Rotarians in Uganda have eulogized him as very generous, committed, approachable, humble and dedicated Rotarian. The Board Chairman of the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme Past District Governor Stephen Mwanje said Mutebile has been the most consistent sponsor of the programme since 2011 when it was launched.

Mwanje explained that although he came up with the idea of cancer awareness, Mutebile advised him to start a project of constructing a cancer ward for which Rotarians have so far raised more than sh2.5 billion out of the required sh4 billion. The money is raised through the Annual Rotary Cancer run, one of the activities he has generously contributed to over the years, according to Mwanje.

“Since 2011, Mutebile has been contributing to the programme. I would meet him at his office without an appointment and he instantly writes a cheque for the programme. We shall miss but we are happy over his generous contribution to the programme,” Mwanje said

Kenneth Wycliffe Mugisha, the Past Governor of Rotary District 9211 said that despite his busy schedule, Mutebile has been regular in his club fellowships and activities. Mugisha added that Mutebile has made donations to all major rotary activities in Uganda and contributed $25,000 to Rotary Foundation to help extend humanitarian services to the poor.

“When I was Rotary Governor, I approached him several times for support towards projects and he honoured all the requests. He has been very generous to Rotary activities,” PDG Mugisha said.

Another 9211 Past Rotary District Governor Francis Xavier Sentamu revealed that because of Mutebile’s respect to Rotary, he had instructed his handlers that all calls from district governors must be transferred to him immediately without a delay. “When I was nominated District Governor, Mutebile was among the first persons to call me and I was humbled over the call,” Sentamu said.

The current 9213 Rotary District Governor Magezi Ndamira said he was still devastated by the death of Mutebile. “We have indeed lost a great pillar of strength in Rotary. We pray that his soul rests in eternal peace,” DG Ndamira said.

Henry Rugamba, the President of the Rotary Club of Kampala says that over the years, Rotarian Mutebile had an incredible commitment to the club and all its activities. “He has been co-chair of the fundraising committee for the Mukono Rotary Hospital project which is ongoing. He has been so generous to all club activities and we shall miss him,” Rugamba said.

*****

URN