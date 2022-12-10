Saturday , December 17 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Ronaldo starts on bench in Portugal-Morocco World Cup quarterfinal

The Independent December 10, 2022

Doha, Qatar | Xinhua | Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench in Portugal’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco here on Saturday.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos again opted to start with Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who netted a hat-trick in his team’s 6-1 rout of Switzerland in the round of 16.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has scored just one goal at this World Cup – a penalty in Portugal’s opening match against Ghana.

