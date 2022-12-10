Ronaldo starts on bench in Portugal-Morocco World Cup quarterfinal

🌟 #FIFAWorldCup 2022

✳ TODAY – Quarterfinals

⚽ Morocco vs Portugal 6pm

⚽ England vs France 10pm

Doha, Qatar | Xinhua | Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench in Portugal’s FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco here on Saturday.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos again opted to start with Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who netted a hat-trick in his team’s 6-1 rout of Switzerland in the round of 16.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has scored just one goal at this World Cup – a penalty in Portugal’s opening match against Ghana.

⏲ Chegou a HORA: Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira ⏲ It’s TIME: This is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/i7N6khiFag — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) December 10, 2022