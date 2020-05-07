Rising Lake Albert water levels displace 200 in Pakwach

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 residents in Dei and Panyimur sub counties in Pakwach district have been displaced following the rising water levels of Lake Albert.

Over 100 houses in the two sub-counties have been submerged and property worth millions of shillings destroyed by the floods which started on Monday.

According to Nicholas Opar, the chairperson of Dei B village, over 20 households have been relocated while several others are still submerged in the floodwaters.

He says that the most affected villages are Kayonga, Dei, Nyamutaganda and Wankungu landing sites.

Steen Omito, the LCV chairperson Pakwach has appealed to the government for emergency support to the affected communities.

According to reports, most of the affected people build in the wetland areas against the NEMA directives.

In Madi Okollo district, the authorities have warned the residents especially in Pawor and Rhino sub counties to stay alert for floods in River Nile valley.

Genesis Acemah, the LCV chairperson has cautioned the fishing communities to stay away and temporarily suspend all fishing activities to avoid being submerged by the rising water levels from Lake Albert.

Reports also indicate that villages on Wanseko and Buliisa side in Bunyoro region have also been affected by the rising water levels.

