Rev. Msgr. Expedito Magembe to be buried on Monday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archdiocese of Kampala has announced the funeral arrangements for Msgr. Expedito Magembe, scheduled to take place on May 11-12, 2025.

His body will be expected to arrive at Mt. Sion Prayer Center, Bukalango on Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 12:00 p.m, and at 1:00 p.m a Requiem Mass will be celebrated. A series of masses will follow as arranged by the Assistant Directors throughout the Vigil.

The body will be transfered to Kisubi Seminary on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 8:00 am for a Requiem Mass that will begin at 11:00 a.m. The burial will take place at the Kisubi Seminary Priests’ Cemetery at 2:00 pm.

