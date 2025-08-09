Rev. KAZIMBA: James Garuga Musinguzi had a big heart for people

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu says the late James Garuga Musinguzi had big heart not only for the people in Kigezi but the entire country.

Speaking at funeral service at All Saints Cathedral, the Archbishop revealed that the James Garuga Musinguzi did pay schools fees to children from Karamoja and that even while on his deathbed, Musinguzi signed a cheque to pay fees of children from Moroto. Musinguzi died at Nakasero hospital on Wednesday. He was aged 71.

“It is important to have faith. But faith without action is dead. So here we are talking about faith in action. I want to appreciate God for the man who is here Dr. James Gauruga Musinguzi. This is a man whose faith was demonstrated by his works,” said Kazimba Mugalu.

He said that James Garuga Musinguzi has been very generous to the church.

“He has really done a ministry which Jesus would call a holistic ministry. Jesus said he came that we should have life in its fullness. Dr. James has demonstrated this by tying to bring total transformation. Social, spiritual and economic transformation” added Kazimba Mugalu.

“When I was thinking about the summon for today, I thought about this parable. When Jesus said I was sick and you really supported me. I was naked and gave me a cloth. I was in hospital you visited me I was in prison you visited me. I had nothing you helped me. This is something we need to learn from this man”

The service was attended by former prime Ministers, Ruhakana Rugunda, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi. Also attendance were, former Chief Justice Bert Magunda Katureebe, former Minister, Sam Kahamba Kuteesa, the Lord Mayor of Kampala, Elias Lukwago and many others politicians across the political divide.

Former Prime Minister, John Patrick Amama Mbabazi said he had known James Garuga Musinguzi for over sixty years.

“Ours was a bond of youth tested by struggles of our times and strengthened by shared experience. I first knew James in the sixties and got to know his closely in 1973 when he was a first year student studying a degree of bachelor of commerce at Makerere. He was a close friend to Herbert Kasamunyu” said Mbabazi

"James became one of the courageous young political leaders who decided to challenge the status quo during Amin's regime. And in 1980 general elections, we all fell under the banner of Uganda Patriotic Movement" Mbabazi shared.

“James became one of the courageous young political leaders who decided to challenge the status quo during Amin’s regime. And in 1980 general elections, we all fell under the banner of Uganda Patriotic Movement” Mbabazi shared.

“In the last three years or so, we found ourselves working together once again vilified by our shared vision for our community. Indeed, even while he was in the opposition, James continued to serve his people. President Museveni recognized this. He called us recognizing his integrity and ability. He entrusted him with a critical task of expanding the growing of tea and James delivered“ said Mbabazi revealed.

The Kigezi region now has eight tea factories from just one when President Museveni assigned him a role of promoting tea. Part of his efforts in promoting tea have born fruits in parts of Tooro and Ankole.

Former Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda also reported that James Musinguzi supported many of them during the 1980 elections. “We formed Uganda Patriotic Movement. Many of us were young people and not so rich. It required a young man in his twenties. James Musinguzi financed many of us. He fought against dictatorship, against tyranny. And that is why he supported the bush war. That is why I believe he has had different political views on some controversial issues” Rugunda remarked.

“He believed firmly in freedom of thought, of ideas. And he went out of his way to put this n practice. That is why his names is associated with a number of politica parties” said Rugunda.

James Musinguzi has been married to Dr. Peace Musinguzi for close forty five years. They were wedded at all Saints Cathedral in 1980.They had four biological children. Dr James Garuga Musinguzi will be laid to rest in Kanungu on Saturday.

