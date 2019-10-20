Retired Supreme Court Justice Wilson Tsekooko dies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired Supreme Court Justice, John Wilson Nattubu Tsekooko, died on Oct.14 at Norvik Hospital in Kampala, where he was admitted.

According to Judiciary senior communications officer Solomon Muyita, Tsekooko had been battling cancer of the prostate. Justice Tsekooko was on the Supreme Court that heard the presidential elections petitions of 2001 and 2006 before he retired.

On both occasions, Tsekooko dissented in the rulings and called for the annulment of President Museveni’s victory. The petitions were filed by Dr. Kizza Besigye. He was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Museveni in 1994. He was critical of the emergence of ‘cadre judges’ during his retirement.