Retired Luwero Anglican Bishop recalled to steer diocese for three weeks

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rt. Rev. Eridard Kironde Nsubuga, a retired bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Luwero, has been recalled from retirement and redeployed to oversee the Diocese for three weeks. Bishop Nsubuga retired in July 2023 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65 for Anglican bishops. This assignment has been entrusted to him by the sitting Bishop, Rt. Rev. Wilson Kisekka, who is in the United States for a conference and tours.

The announcement was made by Rev. William Mirimu Zziwa, the Information and Communications Officer for the Luwero Diocese. In a message to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Rev. Zziwa explained that Bishop Kisekka traveled with several newly consecrated and enthroned bishops who have not yet served five years in their episcopal roles.

The delegation left Uganda on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, for the United States to participate in the G25 Mini Conference (GAFCON 2025). “Greetings from Plano, Texas, U.S.A., where we are gathering this week for the G25 Mini Conference from March 11 to 14, 2025,” Rev. Zziwa’s message to URN stated in part.

He further disclosed that Bishop Kisekka and his fellow bishops arrived safely in Texas on March 11. The Ugandan delegation was led by His Grace, the Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Steven Kaziimba Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda. Other members included Bishop Wilson Kisekka of Luwero, Bishop Moses Banja of Namirembe, Bishop Enos Kitto Kagodo of Mukono, and Bishop Fredrick Jackson Baalwa, Assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese, among others.

According to Rev. Zziwa, the G25 Mini Conference in Plano, Texas, concluded on March 14. Afterward, Bishop Kisekka and other prelates proceeded to Boston and California for additional meetings and ministry engagements with the Ministry Partners of Luwero Diocese.

During his absence, Bishop Kisekka entrusted Rt. Rev. Nsubuga, the third Bishop Emeritus of Luwero Diocese, with overseeing the Diocese for three weeks. He will be assisted by the Diocesan Secretary, Canon Eric Ssebigaju, and senior diocesan staff.

URN