Residents protest stray bullets from security guard training camp

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Securicor limited, a private security firm is under the spotlight for allegedly conducting shooting drills in an uncontrolled environment in Mukono district. Residents of Kijjo and Kito villages in Nakifuma-Naggalama town council in Mukono district are living in fear of being hit by stray bullets fired by the private guards during their drills.

They accuse Hajji Zubair Mukwaya, the proprietor of Securicor limited of conducting the illegal drills that involve firing live bullets during morning and evening hours, which compromises their safety. The training ground is found in Kijjo village close to the boundary of Kito village.

A report compiled by the town council LC 3 chairperson, Isa Nvule Walusimbi shows that about ten animals including goats, cows and pigs have been hit by stray bullets in the two villages. He says that currently, residents enter their houses before 6 pm while others fear attending to their garden chores whenever they hear gunshots.

Fatumah Najjuuko, the Kijjo women secretary says that the heavy sound of bullets scares women from holding their meetings on their savings and nutritional Sacco.

Bridget Kisakye, another resident says that they are scared of leaving their children at home alone.

But Hajji Mukwaya says that the security guards are not in the area for training but to protect his land. He says that the guards fire the bullets to scare trespassers from his land.

Samuel Bananywa, the officer in charge-OC of Operations at Naggalama police station, says that they have received reports about shootings in the area and have already instructed those behind the shooting to stop immediately.

He says that they have stepped up intelligence and monitoring to establish the activities taking place in the area.

URN