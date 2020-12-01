Reopening of livestock markets excites Bunyoro cattle keepers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a sigh of relief among cattle farmers in Bunyoro sub-region following the decision by the government to re-open livestock markets. In March, the markets were closed across the country following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Last week, the government announced the reopening of the markets. The decision has excited farmers in Bunyoro sub-region who say they underwent untold suffering for the past eight months without accessing livestock markets.

Richard Tumuhairwe, a cattle farmer in Kasenyi lyato in Buseruka sub-county Hoima district says now that the livestock markets are going to be reopened, he will be able to sell his animals and get money to earn a living.

James Kagina, another cattle farmer says he had failed to buy chemicals to spray his animals because of the closure of the livestock markets but now he will be in the position of selling some of his animals to buy chemicals to treat his animals.

Godwin Kaganzi, a cattle farmer in Kikuube district says life had become extremely difficult for him. He says that he couldn’t sell animals to look after his family adding that with the reopening of the markets, he will be able to feed his family.

According to the government, the cattle keepers are supposed to adhere to several guidelines.

Some of the guidelines include no cattle market in districts under any form of animal quarantine will open until the commissioner Animal Health lifts the quarantine, animal sellers must be allocated space of least 2 meters from one another, the markets are supposed to have an intact perimeter fence with an exit and entrance fence, a source of water and hand washing facilities will have to be installed at the entrance of every cattle market.

Others are; all livestock markets are supposed to have an isolation paddock for all animals suspected to be sick and the markets will operate from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm to allow the animals move before curfew time among other guidelines.

URN