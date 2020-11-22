Renewable energy dealers ask gov’t to curb down counterfeit products

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Renewable energy dealers in Bunyoro region have asked the Uganda National Bureau of Standards to step up its operations to curb down the increasing fake energy products on the market.

Under their umbrella Mid Albertine Sustainable Energy Network-MASEN, the dealers claim fake energy products have led to unfair competition among the genuine companies hence affecting their marketability.

Mary Nabulime, the network coordinator says the fake products are killing the promotion of clean energy. She explains that clients prefer to go for cheaper products which are not durable, non-environmental friendly and harmful to people’s lives.

She says they have resolved to collaborate with different stakeholders like church leaders, women groups, media, and civil society among others to strengthen community sensitization on the existence, importance and accessibility of these technologies.

James Munaku, the chairperson for Kijura Central Saving Group in Masindi district which deals in improved cooking stoves asked the community to embrace the use of renewable energy technologies which are durable, require limited fuel to use, emit less smoke hence friendly to the environment and human life.

Robinah Kamanyire, the coordinator M-Kopa solar energy and cooking stoves said there are many misconceptions about clean energy technologies which discourage locals from acquiring them.

Benedicto Waniala, the manager and biomass technology lecturer at Nyabyeya Forestry College however asked those dealing in clean energy technologies to ensure they are certified.

He said the institute has gotten all the technologies to certify but there was little information about its existence.

URN