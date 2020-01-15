Rema celebrates Dr Hamza Sebunya’s graduation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan musician Rema Namakula today celebrated the graduation of her new husband Dr Hamza Sebunya with two tweets.

“I’m so proud of you hubby ❤❤ Bachelors degree in human medicine and bachelors degree in surgery,” she said in one of the tweets.

Students cheered loudly when Dr Sebunya arrived for today’s graduation.

Dr Hamza Sebunya last year took a second step to wedding Rema Namakula, when he was introduced to her parents in a traditional ceremony called ‘Kwanjula’.

Rema abandoned long time partner, Ugandan musician Kenzo to move into Sebunya’s home.

Ekirooto kyange kyatuuka 😘😘❤

Ono clearrrrr tuntuluntuntuuuuuu💃#remalive14thfeb2020 pic.twitter.com/qL32LsIGup — REMA LIVE IN CONCERT 🎶💃 (@REMAUG1) January 14, 2020

I’m so proud of you hubby ❤❤

Bachelors degree in human medicine and bachelors degree in surgery 📚

Karizma ug📸#14thfebafricana pic.twitter.com/efQ5J3dnia — REMA LIVE IN CONCERT 🎶💃 (@REMAUG1) January 14, 2020