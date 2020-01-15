Wednesday , January 15 2020
Rema celebrates Dr Hamza Sebunya’s graduation

The Independent January 15, 2020 ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT, News Leave a comment

Rema and Dr Sebunya after today’s graduation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan musician Rema Namakula today celebrated the graduation of her new husband Dr Hamza Sebunya with two tweets.

“I’m so proud of you hubby ❤❤ Bachelors degree in human medicine and bachelors degree in surgery,” she said in one of the tweets.

Students cheered loudly when Dr Sebunya arrived for today’s graduation.

Dr Hamza Sebunya last year took a second step to wedding  Rema Namakula, when he was introduced to her parents in a traditional ceremony called ‘Kwanjula’.

Rema abandoned long time partner, Ugandan musician Kenzo to move into Sebunya’s home.

