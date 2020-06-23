Relocation of Mbale district headquarters divides councillors

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The relocation of Mbale district headquarters from Maluku in Mbale Municipality ahead of the operationalization of Mbale city has divided district councilors.

Mbale Municipality is one of the seven municipalities that were elevated to city status that will start operationalization effective July 1st. Nine out of 26 sub-counties were carved out of the district and added to the three municipal divisions to create the city.

Bungkho North County comprises of five sub-counties while Bungokho South 12 sub-counties. This has caused factions among councilors from the two counties who want the headquarters relocated to their counties.

Michael Kisolo, the councilor representing Nakaloke sub-county and Nakaloke town council says that if the headquarters are taken to Jewa sub county in Bungokho North County, it will be easy to influence government to grant another district to Mbale since many influential people in the district come from Bungokho South County citing Werikhe Kafabusa, the State Minister for Trade and the Mbale LCV chairperson Bernard Elly Mujasi.

Michael Mafabi, the secretary for health wants the district headquarters relocated to Jewa sub-county because Bungokho North County has been neglected in terms of service delivery.

Alfred Namasa, the councilor for Busiu town council said that relocation of the headquarters should be treated with urgency. He adds that it’s unfortunate that with a week left to the operationalization of Mbale city, the district is yet to get the headquarters.

Muhammad Mafabi, the district speaker said that he will not bend the rules of procedures to suit and benefit individuals who have selfish interests.

He said that the District Executive Committee should present the proposal to council for a debate which they have not yet done.

The State Minister for Trade, Timothy Werikhe says that there is need for unity among the leaders to ensure proper and effective service delivery to the people.

Werikhe asked the councilors to use dialogue while deciding the new place for the new district headquarters but also draw from examples of how districts broke off from mother Mbale district.

******

URN