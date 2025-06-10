Religious leaders revive push for national health insurance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has raised concern that the country’s continued failure to implement a National Health Insurance Scheme could result in severe consequences, especially as international donors withdraw funding from critical health programs.

Speaking at the launch of the upcoming Family Health Expo and Symposium, Metropolitan Jeronymous Muzeeyi, Archbishop of the Orthodox Church in Uganda, said faith leaders are deeply troubled by Uganda’s ongoing health challenges and the absence of a sustainable financing mechanism for vulnerable populations.

Faith leaders now join a growing chorus of health advocates who have, for over 15 years, campaigned for the establishment of a national health insurance system. Although Parliament passed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in 2021, it was withdrawn shortly afterward.

A revised version has since been stuck at the Cabinet level for the past three years, leaving Uganda as the only country in the East African region without a public health insurance scheme. Currently, Ugandans pay approximately 40% of healthcare costs out-of-pocket. Metropolitan Muzeeyi warned that with dwindling donor support, this burden is likely to increase, especially for poor households.

He emphasized the urgent need to restart discussions on sustainable health financing options, as only one percent of Ugandans are covered by private or community health insurance schemes.

According to World Bank data from 2016, out-of-pocket health expenses have pushed 3% of Uganda’s population below the $3.60-a-day poverty line. By comparison, countries in the region with functioning national health insurance schemes have seen this percentage drop to 1% or less.

Apostle Joseph Serwadda, presiding apostle of the Born Again Faith in Uganda, also weighed in, noting that in light of the current financial hardships, the most viable strategy is preventive healthcare. He urged citizens to take a proactive approach to avoiding illness and called on the government to increase investment in the health sector.

Currently, only 6.1% of the yet-to-be-read national budget is allocated to the health sector. Experts worry that this figure is insufficient, particularly as donor-funded, off-budget support continues to shrink. Echoing the sentiments of the Inter-Religious Council, Grace Kiwanuka, Executive Director of the Uganda Healthcare Federation, said the time has come to reignite the national conversation around health insurance.

She cautioned that while efforts like integrating health services may offer temporary relief, they are not sustainable, especially with budget cuts already affecting institutions like the National Medical Stores, responsible for procuring essential medicines.

