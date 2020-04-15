Refugees in Arua town struggling to access food in camps

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | South Sudan refugees living in Arua town are demanding for transport to access food in the camps.

Following the ban on public transport, over 30,000 refugees are currently locked up in Arua town making it difficult for them to travel to the camps to receive their monthly food ratio. The camps include Ocea, Invepi, Rhino camp, and Bidibidi.

Some of the refugees URN spoke to expressed frustration over the failure by OPM to help them access the camps.

Gabriel Batali Modi, coordinator urban refugees living in Arua town says that the urban refugees need special consideration in light of the current ban on public transport.

Reverend Elijah Akomalek of South Sudanese Church at Ociba in Arua town says failure to access food from the camp has made the life of the Christians miserable.

Solomon Osakan, the Refugee desk officer Arua, says there are no arrangements to help the refugees, since they are supposed to be staying at the camps.

He adds that if the refugees cannot walk over 30 kilometres to pick the food and return to Arua, they should find other alternatives.

Currently refugees receive 8 kilograms of maize flour and 4 kilograms of beans, cooking oil while those who prefer cash receive 31,000 shillings per month.

URN