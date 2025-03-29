Reformed warriors in Karamoja receive shs200m

MOROTO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Reformed warriors in Karamoja have received 200 million Shillings from the Micro Finance Support Centre.

This initiative aims to empower local entrepreneurs, foster economic growth, and promote financial inclusion. The grant will be distributed among 4 districts of Abim, Karenga, Kaabong and Kotido, with each district receiving 50 million shillings.

Emmanuel Aliba, the board chairperson of the Microfinance Support Centre, emphasized the importance of responsible financial management, warning beneficiaries against misusing funds and urging leaders to take action against those who fail to utilize grants effectively.

Namoe Ebokot, the head of the Karachunas, say this grant will provide a much-needed boost to the Karachunas, enabling them to start or expand their businesses.

Charles Ichogor, the Kotido District RDC, acknowledged concerns raised by Karachuna community members who had surrendered their illegal weapons, fearing inadequate government support. He urged RDCs in Karamoja to monitor the fund usage, ensuring beneficiaries receive the support they deserve.

Paul Komol Lotee, the LCV Chairperson, highlighted the significance of this grant, noting that many Karachuna community members had lost spouses due to economic hardships. He encouraged beneficiaries to identify viable business opportunities, generate profits, and provide for their families.

Peter Lokeris, the Minister for Karamoja affairs, says the grant is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy, though the region has faced numerous challenges, including poverty, hunger, and limited access to financial services.

He said that the support aligns with the government’s efforts to prioritize financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, urged the reformed warriors to convince the other warriors to return home and venture into business activities that will improve their lives.

Kasaija, however, promised to mobilize the Karachunas tractors and the Kotido women farmers cooperative to help them with their farming venture and tree seedlings project.

****

URN