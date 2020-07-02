Red Cross withdraws services from Kisoro borders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Red Cross Society has withdrawn its services at Uganda-Rwanda and Democratic of Congo borders in Kisoro district.

The Uganda Red Cross Society has been providing services like screening Ebola and COVID-19 to all people entering Uganda at various borders that include; Chanika, Bunagana, Kanombe Ntek, Busanza, Rugabano and Busigi.

Ronald Kanyerezi, the Uganda Red Cross Society Kisoro branch manager says that the withdraw is based on a communication from Allan Niyonzima Muruta, commissioner of public health emergencies in the ministry of health who revealed that Red Cross staff will only remain deployed at Mutukula, Elegu and Busia borders.

Kenyerezi says that Niyonzima explained that government is unable to cater for the staff at the affected borders due to funding gaps. He adds that the staff is still available to be re-deployed if the health ministry considers it necessary.

Stephen Nsabiyunva, Kisoro district health officer says that the withdraw of Red Cross staff is a gap in surveillance at the border since Rwanda and DR Congo have higher cases of COVID-19.

He however says that the withdrawn Red Cross staff will soon be replaced by Village Health team members to make sure that screening services remain active at the border.

He also says that they are going to lobby from donors to see if they can get help so that they can deploy more surveillance staff at the borders. More than 10 COVID-19 patients, all truck drivers have been intercepted at Chanika and Bunagana borders in Kisoro since the pandemic was declared in Uganda.

URN