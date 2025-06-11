Record number pick up NRM nomination forms

NRM attracts over 2,100 aspirants in Nomination Surge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of aspirants who have picked up nomination forms to contest for positions within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has soared to 2,100 just five days into the exercise. According to figures released Tuesday by the NRM Electoral Commission chair, Dr. Tanga Odoi, 285 aspirants picked up forms on the fifth day alone.

These include 143 aspiring Members of Parliament, 56 District Woman MPs, and 67 LC5 Chairpersons. The nomination forms are to be returned between June 17 and June 30, 2025. Dr. Odoi noted a high turnout of young people and said the party will convene consensus meetings to prevent internal divisions. Committees will also be dispatched to various regions to engage aspirants and guide them through the process.

On concerns over the sh3 million nomination fee, Dr. Odoi defended the amount, dismissing claims that it was prohibitive. He challenged contestants to determine what their priorities are.

Among the notable figures joining the race is Harriet Tibulihwa Ssali Abwooli, who seeks to challenge Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja for the Kakumiro District Woman MP seat.

Abwooli, who has worked as a mobilizer in the Patriotic League, criticized current leaders for focusing on handouts rather than empowering communities. She promised to focus on household-level income generation and shifting community attitudes toward education.

In Kitgum, State Minister for Relief and incumbent Woman MP Lillian Aber picked up nomination forms to seek re-election, citing unfinished business in women’s empowerment, education, and health. She emphasized that projects like community inter-loaning have started yielding results and promised to supply seedlings in the next phase. In Rushenyi County, Fidel Mubangizi entered the race to challenge MP Naomi Kabasharira. He promised to build a mega hospital and purchase ambulances for the constituency. Mubangizi urged voters to elect servants, not “kings.”

In Mbarara City, mayoral hopeful Seith Murarira promised improvements in sanitation, security, infrastructure, River Rwizi restoration, and youth employment. Other aspirants who picked forms include Baker Kasisi, who is targeting the Isingiro North seat currently occupied by Minister Rwamirama. Afrida Ronald Olema picked forms for Lower Madi Okollo Constituency, while Brandon Kintu is seeking to retain his position as Kagoma County MP.

Dr. Paul Michael Bukenya has entered the race for the Katikamu North seat currently held by Denis Sekabira of the National Unity Platform. Diana Ampaire Kampe also picked up nomination forms under the Special Interest Groups category and intends to contest for the position of National Youth Member of Parliament. The nomination exercise continues amid growing interest from both incumbents and new entrants aiming to shape the future of NRM leadership.