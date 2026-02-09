Reach A Hand Uganda rolls out campaign to raise awareness on healthy sleep among learners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Owing to growing concerns about poor sleeping habits and their link to mental health challenges among learners, Reach A Hand Uganda has embarked on a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of sleep among adolescents, particularly students.

The Quality Sleep Campaign seeks to sensitise the public through mass media, encouraging a shift in perception so that sleep is recognised as a necessity rather than a luxury.

The campaign commenced on February 6, 2026, with a march along Lungujja Avenue, a Kampala suburb, focusing on the importance of sleep in schools.

The initiative addresses several key issues, including the widespread undervaluing of sleep for academic success, the association of depression and anxiety with poor sleep health, the need to balance studying with adequate rest, and the demystification of common myths surrounding sleep.

Research shows that insufficient rest can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and mental health challenges. For adolescents, the effects are often immediate and visible in the classroom, manifesting as poor concentration, daytime sleepiness, and reduced mental resilience.

The report

A long-term study conducted in Uganda by the Medical Research Council (MRC), the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) found that insufficient sleep is a major contributor to health conditions such as, heart disease and diabetes. For young people, the most pressing concern is mental health and alertness in daily activities.

The study revealed worrying patterns: the median sleep duration on schooldays was 4.8 hours, rising to 6.5 hours on non-schooldays. Only 12.8% of students reported getting the recommended 7–11 hours on schooldays, and 38.5% on non-schooldays.

Boarding students fared worse than day students, experiencing more anxiety, sleep disruption, and fatigue. Interviews highlighted a widespread lack of awareness: many students, parents, and school officials viewed sleep as unnecessary or assumed adolescents needed less rest than adults.

Environmental and social factors compound the problem. Heavy workloads, early wake-up times, sometimes as early as 3 a.m., peer pressure; extracurricular activities; and late-night social interactions all reduce rest.

Day students also struggle with household responsibilities, noise, overcrowded homes, and unlimited screen time. Many learners reported dozing off in class or taking naps during breaks simply to cope. Female students consistently reported poorer sleep satisfaction and alertness than their male peers, illustrating the scale of the challenge.

Other factors also contribute to sleep deprivation. Girls may lose sleep due to household chores or menstrual pain. Noise in school environments, television and internet streaming, and overloading of lessons all play a role.

Recommendations

The study recommends students balance study with rest by setting fixed study times, avoiding late-night cramming, limiting screen use before bed, and treating sleep as an essential part of learning. Maintaining regular sleep schedules, creating supportive environments, and using good-quality bedding can prevent long-term health problems.

“Schools, families, and communities all have a role to play. Sleep is not a luxury, it is essential for learning, mental health, and overall wellbeing. Addressing sleep deprivation is part of delivering quality education. Learners cannot reach their potential if they are running on empty.”