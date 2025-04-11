RDCs accused of misusing government radio airtime

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Resident District and City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) in Eastern Uganda have been accused of misusing government airtime provided by broadcasters for public education.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Act of 2013 mandates all radio and television stations to allocate one hour of free airtime weekly to the government for public education on policies, programs, and services. Political content during this airtime is strictly prohibited under UCC guidelines.

However, during a regional broadcasters’ meeting held at Akello Hotel in Soroti City, several radio station managers raised concerns about increasing abuse of this airtime by RDCs.

Justus Akol, Station Manager of Continental FM in Kumi Municipality, narrated a recent confrontation with an RDC who attempted to use the allocated airtime to promote a non-governmental organization’s activities.

Akol revealed that the NGO was even willing to pay for the slot—representing potential income for the station—but the RDC insisted on using the free government airtime instead.

Peterson Hiirya from Teso Broadcasting Service (TBS) in Soroti City added that some RDCs have started using government airtime for political campaigns ahead of the upcoming political season, in clear violation of the guidelines.

He questioned how broadcasters are expected to manage this pressure moving forward.

Responding to the concerns, Daniel Baitwababo, a senior officer in charge of standards at UCC, urged radio station managers to stand their ground and engage RDCs in constructive dialogue to ensure the guidelines are respected. He emphasized that broadcasters must safeguard their platforms from misuse and focus on content that genuinely serves public interest.