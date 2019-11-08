PS Atwine, Segawa record statements with CID over unlawful expenditure of UGX 6 Billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry, Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine and Under Secretary, Ronald Segawa, have recorded statements with the Criminal Investigations Department for unlawful expenditure of shillings 6 billion.

The duo was handed over to the CID by the Public Accounts Committee chaired by its deputy Chairperson, Okin PP Ojara. The Committee is scrutinizing the Auditor General’s report for the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 financial years, which queried the mischarge and diversion of public resources.

According to Okin PP Ojara, although parliament allocates funds according to work plans presented by the respective ministries detailing how it will be spent, Atwine and Ssegawa disbursed money ignoring the purpose for, which it was provided.

According to Okin PP, as a committee they are also investigating the possibility that the money could have been swindled. The said money was meant for among other projects the rehabilitation and expansion of Kayunga hospital to include pediatric surgery unit at shillings 2.2 billion.

Other funds spent outside the budget include shillings 416 million on unsupported payables, Shillings 172 million irregularly transferred to an Italian Non-Governmental Organisation and payment of Shillings 800 million for unexecuted works.

The committee also queried an unspent shillings 3.6 billion in the two financial years.

URN