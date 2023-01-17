Prof. Lwanga becomes the first Ugandan CEO of ESAMI

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI) appointed Prof. Martin Lwanga as the new Director General and Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1980, ESAMI is a Tanzania-based international university owned by several member states of the East African region.

Lwanga’s appointment which takes effect from February 1, 2023, makes him the first Ugandan to head the Sub-Saharan institute. He replaces Zambian, Prof. Bonard Mwape.

Commenting on the appointment of Lwanga, the chairperson of the ESAMI governing board, Mary Kimonye said they were excited to welcome him to the new role

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Prof Lwanga as the new DG and CEO of ESAMI. Prof. Lwanga is very talented with extensive experience in the education sector, having worked in academia for over 20 years,” Kimonye said.

She added, “Prof. Lwanga brings a wealth of knowledge and unique expertise to our great Pan-African institute. We are looking forward to him leading ESAMI to even greater heights,”

