Prizes bonanza at Absa Bank Uganda Captain’s Bell Tournament climax

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens of players at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) ended Saturday all smiles, as Absa Bank Uganda rewarded winners in various categories after five days of intense golf.
The 7th edition of the Absa Bank Uganda Captain’s Bell Tournament climaxed with a colorful prize-giving ceremony at UGC Kitante that had the Afrigo Band crowning the day with a live performance. Afrigo Band rolled back the years and sounded as good as ever with performances of crowd favourites like Obangaina, Maria and Nantongo as nostalgia and rhythm electrified the evening.
“As we support this tournament for the 7th year running, Absa’s UGX 179 million investment this year reflects our deep commitment to growing golf in Uganda, nurturing talent, and celebrating moments that bring us together as a community. Today’s UGX 20 million professional prize kitty is our way of rewarding the excellence we have witnessed here,” said Absa MD David Wandera.
Earlier, Joseph Cwinyaai had given a free lesson on how golf should be played, Deo Akope showed class is permanent, and Peace Kabasweka got back to winning ways.
Cwinyaai set the tournament on fire on day one, Tuesday, with a UGC Kitante course record-matching 63 strokes that propelled him to victory in the gross (amateur) category.
He secured his third straight title after carding a stunning 16 under-par score of 200 for 54 holes. His 63 on day one, included an astonishing 9 birdies. He was 16 strokes ahead of runner-up, teenager Anthony Otukei.
Racing to Pro category victory a day later was Deo Akope, the professional players’ boss, who sealed the title with a consummate 11-under-par 277 score over 72 holes.
Kabasweka’s 234 over 54 holes secured her a narrow win over Harriet Kitaka, who was four shots behind.
The Captain’s Bell Tournament, a cherished annual tradition, marks the official introduction by the club’s captain of the new management team to its members. Captain Paul Charles Rukundo was re-elected Saturday afternoon and introduced his team to club members at the prize-giving.
This year’s event provided intense competition, camaraderie, and celebration, with a sh20 million kitty set aside for the professionals. The event was backed by sponsorship worth sh179 million from Absa Bank Uganda.
“Golf has a special way of bringing people together, building friendships, and challenging us to be our best selves on and off the course. At Absa, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and connect communities. We are proud to continue playing a role in writing the story of golf in Uganda,” Michael Segwaya, Chief Finance Officer, Absa Bank Uganda said earlier.
Absa Bank Uganda has been a long-term supporter of the Captain’s Bell Tournament, now marking its seventh consecutive year of sponsorship. Beyond this tournament, Absa has consistently invested in growing the sport, notably providing top Ugandan golfers with opportunities to participate in international competitions such as the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, part of the European Golf Tour, over the past four years.
LIST OF WINNERS – ABSA UGC CAPTAIN’S BELL TOURNAMENT 2025
|KITANTE CUP
|CATEGORY
|NAME
|RUNNER UP
|WILSON KARUHANGA
|WINNER
|MARK NAMANYA
|CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
|CATEGORY
|NAME
|RUNNER UP
|ANDREW MUHWEZI
|WINNER
|PETER TUMUSIIME
|CATEGORY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|GROSS
|NAME
|WINNER
|76
|77
|81
|234
|PEACE KABASWEKA
|CATEGORY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|GROSS
|NAME
|SENIOR WINNER
|88
|85
|88
|261
|JOSEPH BAGABO
|WINNER
|63
|71
|66
|200
|JOSEPH CWINYAAI
|CATEGORY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|GROSS
|NAME
|WINNER
|72
|69
|68
|68
|277
|DEO AKOPE
|CATEGORY
|NAME
|PIGA MINGI
|JENNY TUMWESIGYE (18 POINTS)
|NEAREST TO PIN LADIES
|NAMPEWO JULIYA JOAN
|LONGEST DRIVE LADIES
|AKOL ALEXIS
|NEAREST TO PIN MEN
|DAVID SEKITOLEKO
|LONGEST DRIVE MEN
|CHARLES MUBIIRU
|CATEGORY
|POINTS
|NAME
|GUEST WINNER
|48
|MATTHEW NVIIRI
|GIRLS JUNIOR WINNER
|34
|ARIANNA BHOLIM
|BOYS JUNIOR WINNER
|35
|GABRIEL AMANI
|LADIES SENIOR R/UP
|35
|GRACE KABONERO
|LADIES SENIOR WINNER
|36
|JENNIFER OPIO
|MEN SENIOR R/UP
|36 C/B
|ABSOROM NABISIIMA
|MEN SENIOR WINNER
|36 C/B
|DOMINIC TUMWESIGYE
|LADIES GROUP B 2ND R/UP
|39
|OLIVIA NAKUYA
|LADIES GROUP B R/UP
|40
|ALEXIS AKOL
|LADIES GROUP B WINNER
|41
|EDRAE KAGOMDE
|LADIES GROUP A 2ND R/UP
|33
|JENINA NASIMOLO
|LADIES GROUP A R/UP
|34
|ARIANNA BHOLIM
|LADIES GROUP A WINNER
|39
|JACKIE KAMUNYU
|MEN GROUP C 2ND R/UP
|39
|DAVID WANDERA
|MEN GROUP C R/UP
|39 C/B
|ANDREW OLUKA
|MEN GROUP C WINNER
|39 C/B
|BETRAM MPORA
|MEN GROUP B 2ND R/UP
|36
|MICHAEL MONNE
|MEN GROUP B R/UP
|37
|COLLINS MWESIGWA
|MEN GROUP B WINNER
|39
|PAUL EKUDU
|CATEGORY
|POINTS
|NAME
|MEN GROUP A 2ND R/UP
|38
|GILBERT ASIIMWE
|MEN GROUP A R/UP
|39
|AGGREY MUTAKA
|MEN GROUP A WINNER
|39 c/b
|DAVID KALENZI
|LADIES OVERALL WINNER
|41 C/B
|JULIYA NAMPEEWO
|MEN OVERALL WINNER
|40
|CALVIN NASAABA
🟨 MAIN Ladies category
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|1
|PEACE KABASWEKA
|76
|77
|81
|234
|T2
|HARRIET KITAKA
|84
|76
|78
|238
|T2
|GLORIA MBAGUTA
|78
|76
|84
|238
|4
|MERON KYOMUGISHA
|81
|80
|78
|239
|5
|MARTHA BABIRYE
|79
|84
|80
|243
|6
|JOYCE KISEMBO
|86
|85
|81
|252
|7
|WINNIE MUSUYA
|85
|84
|84
|253
|8
|BERNA MUSANABERA
|84
|80
|90
|254
|9
|RESTY NALUTAAYA
|86
|88
|83
|257
|10
|NERIMA SHAMINAH
|82
|90
|88
|260
|11
|LILLIAN KOOWE
|82
|93
|89
|264
🟨 MAIN Amateur men category
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|1
|JOSEPH CWINYAAI
|63
|71
|66
|200
|2
|ANTHONY OTUKEI
|79
|70
|67
|216
|T3
|LAWRENCE WALAKIRA
|76
|73
|70
|219
|T3
|JOSEPH KASOZI
|72
|72
|75
|219
|5
|JOSEPH R. AKENA
|73
|73
|74
|220
|6
|ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA
|74
|75
|72
|221
|T7
|PETER MAYENDE
|77
|76
|70
|223
|T7
|IBRAHIM BAGALANA
|73
|78
|72
|223
|T9
|GODFREY KAMBALE
|80
|76
|69
|225
|T9
|JUMA ABITI
|75
|70
|80
|225
|T11
|PETER TUMUSIIME
|77
|77
|73
|227
|T11
|IBRAHIM SSEMAKULA
|75
|76
|76
|227
|T11
|COSMAS OCITTI
|77
|73
|77
|227
|T14
|AMON BWAMBALE
|78
|71
|79
|228
|T14
|ASHVIN KANANATHAN
|74
|75
|79
|228
|16
|MORRIS ASHABA
|74
|74
|81
|229
|17
|IVAN J. SEKULIMA
|77
|80
|75
|232
|T18
|ISAAC H. OGWAL
|82
|75
|77
|234
|T18
|DOMINIC MUSOKE
|79
|77
|78
|234
|T18
|ELTON THEMBO
|74
|78
|82
|234
|T21
|HASSAN KIYEMBA
|78
|83
|74
|235
|T21
|ABDUL KAKEETO
|76
|81
|78
|235
|T23
|DENIS KABARIRA
|79
|80
|78
|237
|T23
|GAVIN BWAMBALE
|76
|82
|79
|237
|T23
|GILBERT ASIIMWE
|77
|79
|81
|237
|26
|BRIAN MMANDE
|82
|80
|78
|240
|T27
|MOSES BARYAMUJURA
|83
|81
|77
|241
|T27
|PIUS OMARA
|83
|76
|82
|241
|29
|ROBERT MABANO
|83
|81
|78
|242
|30
|BRIAN RWABWOGO
|82
|84
|78
|244
|31
|PAUL HABYARIMANA
|78
|88
|81
|247
|T32
|WALTER TUKAHIIRWA
|85
|83
|83
|251
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|T32
|ERNEST RUKUNDO
|87
|79
|85
|251
|T32
|IGNATIOUS TWESIGYE
|83
|82
|86
|251
|35
|ROBERT KATO
|80
|85
|88
|253
|T36
|TARZAN LUBEGA
|87
|85
|83
|255
|T36
|EDGAR MUZAHURA
|85
|84
|86
|255
|38
|IVAN ARINAITWE
|85
|89
|83
|257
|39
|BRIAN KATIMBO
|89
|84
|87
|260
|40
|JOSEPH BAGABO
|88
|85
|88
|261
|41
|MARK MAYEN
|90
|87
|85
|262
|T42
|EDWARD NYATIA
|94
|87
|87
|268
|T42
|HILLARY BAMULINDE
|88
|88
|92
|268
|44
|STEPHEN KABUGO
|87
|90
|93
|270
|DQ
|JOSEPH KIMANI
|86
|89
|DQ
|NS
|JOHN MUSIIMENTA
|79
|75
|NS
|WD
|TITUS OKWONG
|80
|WD
|DQ
|JOHN KATTO
|92
|DQ
🟨 MAIN Professional category
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOTAL
|1
|DEO AKOPE
|72
|69
|68
|68
|277
|2
|GRACE KASANGO
|72
|71
|74
|68
|285
|T3
|PHILLIP KASOZI
|69
|70
|73
|74
|286
|T3
|DAVID KAMULINDWA
|69
|70
|72
|75
|286
|T3
|TOM JINGO
|66
|70
|71
|79
|286
|6
|RONALD OTILE
|76
|71
|68
|72
|287
|7
|RODELL GAITA
|69
|76
|73
|70
|288
|8
|DAVIS KATO
|75
|70
|74
|70
|289
|9
|ABBEY BAGALANA
|74
|69
|71
|76
|290
|10
|MARVINMAX KIBIRIGE
|73
|75
|74
|71
|293
|11
|ABRAHAM AINAMANI
|74
|71
|74
|75
|294
|12
|SAIDI MAWA
|76
|72
|73
|74
|295
|T13
|JAMES KOTO
|68
|79
|79
|72
|298
|T13
|SAMUEL KATO
|72
|74
|76
|76
|298
|15
|EMMA OGWANG
|69
|76
|78
|78
|301
|CUT LINE
|MC
|BULHAN MATOVU
|75
|74
|149
|MC
|ADOLF MUHUMUZA
|74
|75
|149
|MC
|VINCENT BYAMUKAMA
|75
|75
|150
|MC
|SILVER OPIO
|75
|75
|150
|MC
|HERMAN D. MUTEBI
|77
|74
|151
|MC
|BORNIFACE SIMWA
|76
|76
|152
|MC
|FRED WANZALA
|75
|77
|152
|MC
|HERMAN MUTAWE
|79
|74
|153
|MC
|DENIS ANGUYO
|74
|79
|153
|MC
|HENRY LUJJA
|77
|77
|154
|MC
|BRIAN MWESIGWA
|80
|75
|155
|MC
|BECCA MWANJA
|77
|78
|155
|MC
|CANARY KABISE
|78
|80
|158
|MC
|HUSSEIN BAGALANA
|86
|74
|160