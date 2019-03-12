Private security firms face sanctions for deploying lone guards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Luweero police are considering confiscating firearms and taking punitive action against 10 private security firms accused of defying a directive against deploying a single guard.

The implicated security firms are Safety and Security Limited, SWAT Security Company, Security Group Uganda Limited, Kasuku Protection Services and Prime Security Services Limited.

Others are Securex Uganda Limited, Tiger Security Group Limited, Star React Guard Uganda Limited, Corporate Limited Company, Life and Property Security Association.

The Luweero District Police Commander, Benson Byaruhanga Mworozi, says recently the Inspector General of Police issued a circular reminding all private security firms against deploying single guards at premises, saying it is risky for their lives and property.

Byaruhanga explains that the security firms were ordered to deploy at least two guards each shift to support each other in case of attack.

He, however, notes that 10 of the 19 private security firms operating in Luweero district have failed to abide by the directive despite acknowledging receipt of the circular and the Private Security Organization Regulations.

Byaruhanga says they have launched night patrols and will confiscate the firearms of guards who will be found operating alone and recommend the withdrawal of the license of their security firm.

Ssaka Kisekka, the Lumu zone LC I, says the new measure is likely to increase the expenses of those using the services of private security firms yet it may not stop crime.

According to Kisekka, most of the robberies on the premises are linked to guards who connive with thugs to commit the crime. He asks Police to intensify patrols to foil robberies.

Paul Mukungu, the Luweero town council LC 3 Chairperson has asked Police to conduct sensitisation meetings involving private security operators and their clients to appreciate the need of deploying more than one security guard because it is costly.

Mukungu says the police operation will expose private security firms, which deploy armed guards without ammunition.

None of the supervisors of the implicated security guards was willing to comment, saying the matter can only be discussed by their superiors in Kampala.

