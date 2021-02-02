Preview: Man Utd aim for parity with City when they face Southampton

London, England | THE INDEPENDENT | The English Premier League moves directly into another round of midweek matches on Tuesday with four games that have a key importance at both the top and bottom of the table.

Manchester United slipped three points behind Manchester City with their 0-0 draw away to Arsenal at the weekend, but have the chance to draw level on points again (all be it for just 24 hours) when they entertain Southampton at Old Trafford.

Expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring Anthony Martial back into his starting 11 against a rival that has lost their last two league games.

Nevertheless the wobbly Manchester United defense will have to be wary of Saints forwards Danny Ings and Che Adams, who provide a rapid and mobile threat in the visitors’ attack.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel can expect his side to have most of the ball when they visit Saint James Park to take on a Newcastle side that ended an 11-game run without a win as they defeated Everton on Saturday.

Chelsea looked very serious as they cruised past Burnley at the weekend with goals from full backs Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, although Tuchel would no doubt like to see Timo Werner rediscover his scoring touch sooner rather than later.

Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United confirmed their recent improvement and they now travel to Wolverhampton, who are without a win in their last four league games and need new arrival Willian Jose to adapt to English football as quickly as possible.

Tuesday also sees what promises to be a decisive match in the relegation zone as bottom club Sheffield United entertain West Brom.

Sheffield shocked Manchester United a week ago and pushed Manchester City at the weekend, but need to reproduce that form against the side immediately above them in the table.

Meanwhile, West Brom’s 2-2 draw at home to Fulham looks like a missed opportunity for both sides and with Brighton’s win at home to Tottenham the bottom three are increasingly being cut adrift at the foot of the table.

