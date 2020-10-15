Preview: Big guns in Saturday action as La Liga returns in Spain

Madrid, Spain | XINHUA | La Liga returns to action this weekend in Spain after the international break, with Real Madrid facing what on paper looks like a straightforward task, while FC Barcelona has a difficult visit to the capital.

The return of European football next week means that Real Madrid, Barca, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla will all play on Saturday with Sevilla kicking off the sixth round of games when they travel for a local derby against a Granada team that is hard to beat and always a threat from set-pieces.

Atletico Madrid is next up with a visit to Celta Vigo. Celta has been slow off the mark at the start of the season with just five points from five matches, while Atletico’s old problems in front of goal came back to haunt them in their last two games which saw them held 0-0 in Huesca and draw 0-0 at home to Villarreal.

Diego Simeone will hope Luis Suarez has got to full match fitness during the international break and the Atletico coach will also probably give a debut for recent arrival Lucas Torreira who replaces Thomas Partey after Partey’s move to Torreira’s old club, Arsenal.

There will be brotherly rivalry on the pitch of the Alfredo De Stefano Stadium when Real Madrid faces recently promoted Cadiz with Nacho Fernandez likely to fill in for the injured Alvaro Odriozola and Dani Carvajal at right back for Madrid and faces his brother Alex, who is a mainstay in the Cadiz midfield.

It should be a simple game for Real Madrid, although they would do well to remember Cadiz has won both of its away games since returning to the elite.

Eden Hazard is still working back to fitness and Zinedine Zidane has to consider whether to rest Thibaut Courtois, who picked up a knock on international duty.

Ronald Koeman faces another big test as Barca travels to the south of Madrid to play a Getafe side that is likely to be as tough as ever to break down.

Barca looked tired as it drew 1-1 to Sevilla before the break, and they will need to be sharper against Jose Bordalas’ men. Sergino Dest could make his first start for Barca, although the young defender will have to play out of position at left-back as Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo continue their recoveries from muscle injuries.

Eibar and Osasuna kick off Sunday with a derby in the Ipurua Stadium with both sides boosted by wins in their last games, but there will be tension in San Mames as Athletic Club Bilbao looks to end a run of four consecutive home defeats when it entertains Levante.

Alex Berenguer will make his first start for Athletic whose coach, Gaizka Garitano, is under increasing pressure after a poor start to this season on the back of a poor finish to the last one. Athletic left-back Yuri Berchiche is out after testing positive for Covid-19 last week and either Inigo Cordoba or Mikel Balenziaga will replace him.

Villarreal is without injured Spain international striker Gerard Moreno and left-back Pervis Estupinan for its home game against Valencia who had a torrid international break in which coach Javi Gracia had to be persuaded not to resign in protest at the failure to sign any players over the summer.

Alaves will hope to build on its win at home to Athletic Club when it takes on Elche, while Huesca looks for its first win back in the top flight when it takes on the bottom of the table Valladolid.

This round of matches ends with what promises to be an entertaining game between the teams currently second and third in the table.

