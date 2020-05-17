President’s COVID-19 update set for Monday 8pm

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With Uganda’s COVID-19 statistics heading towards 300, President Yoweri Museveni is expected to reassure the nation on Monday on steps to control the pandemic, and ease the lockdown. Lindah Nabusayi, Press Secretary to the President confirmed this Sunday.

When President Museveni last addressed the nation, the confirmed cases were less than 100, but are now at 227 with the cumulative number of foreign truck drivers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda at a record 125.

He is expected to explain two key measures, the testing of drivers before they return, and return of Ugandans from abroad.

Early in the week, news broke that some Ugandans had been given permission to return, this despite the President clearly stating Uganda’s borders had been closed to passenger traffic.

🔸 24 new cases (truck drivers)

✳ 71,773 Overall tests done

✳ 227 Confirmed cases

✳ 63 Recoveries

✳ 0 deaths