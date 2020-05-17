Sunday , May 17 2020
Covid-19 Image

President’s COVID-19 update set for Monday 8pm

The Independent May 17, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, The News Today 4 Comments

 

President Yoweri Museveni to outline government plans on Monday, 8pm

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With Uganda’s COVID-19 statistics heading towards 300, President Yoweri Museveni is expected to reassure the nation on Monday on steps to control the pandemic, and ease the lockdown.  Lindah Nabusayi, Press Secretary to the President confirmed this Sunday.

When President Museveni last addressed the nation, the confirmed cases were less than 100, but are now at 227 with the cumulative number of foreign truck drivers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uganda at a record 125.

He is expected to explain two key measures, the testing of drivers before they return, and return of Ugandans from abroad.

Early in the week, news broke that some Ugandans had been given permission to return, this despite the President clearly stating Uganda’s borders had been closed to passenger traffic.

#May16
#Uganda
#COVID19
🔸 24 new cases (truck drivers)
✳ 71,773 Overall tests done
✳ 227 Confirmed cases
✳ 63 Recoveries
✳ 0 deaths

  1. Amara Wairimu
    May 17, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    so is he closing the border or what?
    because we are tired and we want to go back to our normal lives!!!

  2. Onyait Joseph
    May 17, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Lift transport within regions only.

  3. Moriku Beatrice
    May 17, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    The ministry of health has to look around and plan with the state government on how to protect the truck drivers from contracting the virus or see how to manufacture some drug which will be helping as antiviral drugs

  4. Moriku Beatrice
    May 17, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    The most people who are at risk of these virus are the truck drivers so the government has to do something or else we are going to stay in this lockdown forever

