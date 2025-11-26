Military overthrows Guinea-Bissau president

PARIS | TASS | Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo acknowledged that a coup is underway in the country, telling France 24 that he has been overthrown by the military.

“I have been ousted. I can’t say much, otherwise they will take my phone away. I am at headquarters now,” he said during a brief phone call with the channel’s correspondent.

Earlier, Brigadier General Denis N’Canha, who headed the presidential military office until the current events, announced to journalists that the military had seized power in Guinea-Bissau. “All state institutions are suspended,” he said, adding that the country’s borders have been closed and the vote count from the November 23 presidential and parliamentary elections has been halted. The election commission had planned to announce provisional results on November 28.

AFP also reported that the military, after declaring the seizure of power, closed the country’s borders. The coup leaders claim to have taken full control of the country. Umaro Sissoco Embalo has been arrested by the coup organizers.