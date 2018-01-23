MUSEVENI: I love Trump for being outspoken

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI & AFP | Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday commended the United States of America President Donald Trump for reported recent outspoken remarks in which he described Africa as a weak continent.

Museveni while opening the first session of the newly composed 4th East African Legislative Assembly in Kampala, said he likes Trump for frankly coming out to tell Africans the truth.

Museveni noted that it is time Africans stop seeking foreign assistance to solve the continent’s problems, adding that Africans need to stop being weak and deal with their own problems. The President is the current Chairperson of the East African Community.

“America has got one of the best presidents ever, Mr. Trump. I love Trump because he speaks to Africans frankly. He talks about Africans’ weaknesses frankly,” Museveni said in the capital Kampala to members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Trump reportedly used the language at a private White House meeting on January 12, which led to condemnation in the US and around the world.

He has denied using that term, but admitted to using “tough” language at the meeting, and rebutted accusations of racism.

“I don’t know whether he is misquoted or whatever but I like him,” stated Museveni, adding that “The Africans are weak and it’s their fault. Africans need to be strong to solve their problems because you cannot survive in the world when you are weak.”

It is reported that Trump in a meeting with US lawmakers, questioned why his country has to take in more immigrants from Haiti and ‘shithole’ countries from Africa, rather than countries such as Norway that would offer trade and foreign policy deals to his country.

Turning to solutions for Africa’s problems, Museveni said the representatives and their peers in the new assembly joined by those from South Sudan must desist from fighting for positions but rather for integration of the region which will bring more opportunities to the ordinary East Africans.

He cited four purposes for integration as creating prosperity through united markets, fraternity, strategic security and better and rational use of the region’s natural resources.

“We integrate in order to unite the markets so that the markets can support the prosperity of our citizens. This integration is not about leaders but it’s about the people, the producers of wealth,” said Museveni.

He criticized Ugandan representatives who fought the speaker at the time Margaret Nantongo Zziwa. Zziwa who served as the Speaker of the 3rd East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Arusha, Tanzania was impeached and voted out of office on 17 December 2014, on the basis of misconduct and abuse of office.

He also reminded the assembly of the unfulfilled aspiration of a united East Africa as agreed in 1963 by the first post independent presidents Apollo Milton Obote of Uganda, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya and Julius Nyerere of Tanzania.

He said that dream can be achieved if the Assembly and member states push for integration because the region will have a big market for farmers, producers and also have better negotiating power with parties like the European Union on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPAS).