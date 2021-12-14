Police, UPDF deploy heavily in Kayunga ahead of by-election

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heightened security deployment in various parts of Kayunga district ahead of the LC 5 chairperson by-elections scheduled for Thursday this week.

Both the Uganda Police Force and Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF have deployed in Kayunga, Kangurumira, Kitimbwa, Kayonza, and Busaana town councils.

Security has also reinforced the checkpoint at River Ssezibwa bridge with water cannons and teargas trucks. They have also created more checkpoints on major routes leading into the district.

Ssempala Kigozi, the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner-RDC notes that the deployment is intended to maintain stability in the by-election and secure the President’s visit to the district today to drum support for the NRM candidate Andrew Muwonge.

Kigozi notes that they have learned of a plot by the National Unity Platform-NUP camp to invite their Principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to campaign for his candidate Harriet Nakwede on the same day, which might create collusion.

Kigozi also claims that security has learnt about plans by NUP to ferry people from outside the district to destabilize the voting process in the guise of protecting votes. Opposition candidates have described the heavy deployment as a poly to scare their voters.

Anthony Waddimba, the Democratic Party candidate says the ruling party has plans to rig the elections. His NUP rival Harriet Nakwede says everything is intended to sabotage her final campaign expected to be attended by the party principal.

Last week, Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson said they would restrict the number of people at polling stations and the tally center.

“Any individual found to be doing the duties of an observer or agent without due accreditation will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Justice Byabakama told journalists at a press briefing.

URN