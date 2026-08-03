Museveni calls for regulation of bride price

Kiruhura, Uganda | URN | The President has called for moderation in the payment of bride price, warning that excessive demands are turning marriage into a commercial venture and discouraging young people from starting families.

‎Speaking during the traditional Okuhingira ceremony of Kisha Isabel Byanjeru Kaboyo, daughter of the Minister of State for Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Region, Alice Kaboyo, in Kiruhura District on Saturday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni urged the Banyankole community to preserve the cultural significance of the ceremony instead of allowing it to become a source of financial burden.

‎The President criticized the growing practice of demanding large sums of money and livestock as bride price, saying it was driving many young people away from marriage.

‎”You, the Banyankole, are damaging the population with this thing of Okujugusa (paying bride price). Why ask for 15 cows and millions of shillings? Why are you selling your children? You make young people fear marriage and, unfortunately, some begin their lives together in debt,” Museveni said.

‎He also appealed for simpler wedding ceremonies, arguing that lavish celebrations pile unnecessary financial pressure on families and young couples.

‎Drawing on his personal experience, Museveni said he and the First Lady, Janet Museveni, held a modest wedding attended by only eight guests. ‎

‎”I have 15 grandchildren. I wedded Maama Janet abroad with only eight guests at a luncheon. These extravagant weddings are going to disturb people. I urge religious leaders to address this issue through their preaching,” he said.

‎The President emphasized that the Banyankole’s traditional Okuhingira ceremony is meant to symbolize the union of two families, the blessing of a couple and the preservation of cultural heritage, rather than serving as a commercial transaction.

‎Museveni explained that despite rarely attending private social functions because of the logistical costs associated with presidential movements, he made an exception for Kaboyo in recognition of her decades of service and loyalty to the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

‎He recounted Kaboyo’s role in his family from 1979, saying she unknowingly became part of efforts to conceal preparations for the liberation struggle that followed the disputed 1980 General Election. According to the President, she later cared for the Museveni family in Nairobi and Sweden after completing her studies.

‎”I said, for this case, I must come,” Museveni remarked, citing Kaboyo’s dedication and the personal losses she has endured, including the deaths of her husband and father.

‎Beyond the marriage celebrations, Museveni commended communities in Uganda’s cattle corridor for embracing settled dairy farming, saying it had improved household incomes. He also urged livestock farmers to conserve pasture for dry seasons and pledged to direct the Minister of Water and Environment, Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, to convene stakeholders on measures to protect the Kakyeera and River Rwizi water systems.

‎Vice President Jessica Alupo congratulated the couple, while Alice Kaboyo thanked the President for honouring her invitation despite his busy schedule. The ceremony concluded with prayers led by Bishop Emeritus of North Ankole Diocese, Rt. Rev. Stephen Namanya, who urged the couple to build their marriage on patience, forgiveness and understanding.