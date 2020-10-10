Police to procure ambulances for 2021 general elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force has resolved to procure eight new ambulances.

This is part of the plan every directorate of police has been tasked to present regarding next year’s general elections. The ambulances will be procured and be managed by force’s directorate of health services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga.

Dr Byaruhanga said the ambulances will be added on the two that were bought a few months ago, bringing the number to 10. Police said the ambulances will cater for police officers who might be hurt during elections period but also will be available to rush victims of electoral violence to nearby hospitals.

Police said the ambulances will not just have ordinary nurses but paramedics who have since been equipped with medical rescue and evacuation knowledge that encompasses quick decision making and patient handling.

The Electoral Commission –EC has already concluded nomination exercise for sub county, district, town councils and municipality candidates. Next week, nomination for Members of Parliament will also be conducted while presidential nominations will be held in early November.

In total, police has had 30 ambulances but Dr Byaruhanga had earlier told URN that 10 of them had been grounded because of mechanical conditions but they were being repaired.

He says that police resolved to purchase ambulances because elections come with violence and security personnel and members of the public would need such vehicles to rush them to nearby health services.

URN