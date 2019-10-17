Police to install CCTV cameras in Gulu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu municipality have been earmarked for the installation of surveillance Close Circuit Television – CCTV security cameras to curb urban crimes.

The CCTV cameras are expected to help police to capture and arrest street criminals; impersonators and motorcycle thieves who have been destabilizing Gulu town residents.

This follows a feasibility study conducted last month by a team of security experts from the Police Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) due to the growing level of criminalities.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson says that the police have extended the same initiative to Gulu.

The CCTV cameras will be installed at Boma Ground – an open space behind Acholi Inn Laoo LTD; Gulu Public Primary School near the Main Mosque, St. Joseph’s College Layibi, Gulu Central Police Station and Lacor trading Centre.

Okema further disclosed that plans are underway by police to engage local leaders, public institutions and other stakeholders to brainstorm on the initiative before installation of the security cameras.

Several incidences of violent crimes in Gulu have left residents, local leaders and security personnel stunned since the deadly attack on Gulu Central Police station on 13th June 2016 by unknown gunmen.

Government first planned to install CCTV cameras in 2013 but the idea was implemented in 2015 and 2016 following the assassination of prominent Ugandans including high-ranking security officers and Muslim clerics.

Over 2,500 surveillance CCTV security cameras have since been mounted in strategic locations in Kampala Metropolitan areas of Entebbe; Mukono and Wakiso districts.

******

URN