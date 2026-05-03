Survivors recount horror of River Nkuse boat tragedy

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Survivors of the River Nkuse boat tragedy have painted a harrowing picture of the final moments before an overloaded canoe overturned, plunging dozens into the water and leaving many dead.

What began as a routine return journey from charcoal burning in Bugoma Forest Reserve in Kikuube District quickly descended into panic on Tuesday evening, as passengers attempted to cross to Pacwa Town Council in Kagadi District.

Kasaija Robert, one of the survivors, said trouble started midstream when the canoe, packed far beyond its usual capacity, became unstable, eventually losing balance and capsizing. The accident, Kasaija says, left passengers struggling to save themselves as many drowned, while he survived by what he described as God’s mercy.

The canoe is believed to have been carrying more than 30 people, largely charcoal burners, farmers, and small-scale traders, despite its limited capacity. Only about 10 survivors have so far been confirmed.

Another survivor, Byaruhanga Tumuhaise, described how water began seeping into the canoe moments before it overturned, leaving passengers with little time to react. “It had already become difficult to control. Water started entering, and suddenly the canoe overturned. People lost their lives there,” he said.

By Thursday, four bodies had been recovered, while search teams struggled to locate the missing. Rescue operations involving marine police and divers from the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces are set to resume today.

Sulaiman Kirungi, the Commissioner of Police and Commandant of the Marine Unit, said efforts to retrieve more bodies are ongoing and urged communities to prioritise safety on water, especially by using life jackets.

Local leader Caroline Nashemeza emphasised the need for proper registration of residents, noting that identification of victims has proven difficult in the absence of clear records. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is expected to visit the affected area on Friday. She will meet local leaders and disaster response teams in Kyaleni Cell, Pacwa Town Council, before proceeding to River Nkuse to assess the situation.

As search efforts continue, families remain gathered along the riverbanks, anxiously waiting for news, caught between hope and grief as the scale of the tragedy unfolds.