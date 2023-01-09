Police to foot medical bills of child hit by stray bullet

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force will meet the medical bills of two-year-old ltakabir Kyakuhaire, who was hit by a stray bullet in Hoima city. The minor from Bulemwa village in Hoima City West Division has since been referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized medical attention.

Kyakuhaire was injured on Tuesday afternoon when Flying squad operatives from the Albertine regional police headquarters opened fire as they pursued suspected vehicle thieves who were traveling in a Toyota Wish registration number UBB 533X.

The stray bullet hit the minor on the head critically injuring him. He was rushed to destiny medical center for medical attention before being referred to Mulago National Specialised Referral Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Saturday that the police are ready to meet all the medical bills of the injured child. Hakiza says the police are currently liaising with the victim’s family to ensure that he gets appropriate medical attention.

However, the minor’s father, Ashraf Kyakuhaire, says that to date they have not yet received any financial assistance from the police yet his child is in a lot of pain.

*****

URN