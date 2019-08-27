Police teams guard, probe Anite’s death threats

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force is investigating the death threats against the State Minister for Privatization, Evelyn Anite. Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says police teams from the Criminal Investigations Directorate–CID and other critical units within the police force have started investigating the threats against Anite.

He says another team has been deployed to protect the minister. This comes a few days after Anite addressed journalists on Monday last week, says there is a plan by mafias in government to assassinate her because of her fight to protect Uganda Telecom from unscrupulous people.

“The plan by the mafias is to take Anite out of the picture, I might die but history will judge them. You know the mafias, they are the ones who have been blocking the audit,” Anite was quoted by the media. Enanga says police couldn’t take Anite’s death threat claims for granted.

He says a special team from CID has already recorded a comprehensive statement from her and investigations have since commenced. “We have a task team at CID team that recorded a comprehensive statement from State minister for Privatisation, Evelyn Anite. Investigations have started to prove or disprove her claims of death threats,” Enanga said.

According to Enanga, in her statement, the minister named those behind the death threats, which has prompted them to tighten her security. “We have increased security visibility both close body and at her residence. We would like to inform members of the public and her family that her security has been increased and she is very well protected,” Enanga said.

In the same vain, Enanga warned those on social media discrediting the minister’s claims, saying police will not hesitate to arrest those behind the spreading the malicious content.

The teams investigating the minister’s claims and in charge of her security are drawn from Counterterrorism – CT, Joint Ant-Terrorism Task Team – JATT and Crime Intelligence – CI.

