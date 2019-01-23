Police shoots three suspected robbers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has shot three suspected robbers in Kireka- Bira Village in Wakiso District. The trio was gunned down at 2am this morning while trying to rob the home of Godfrey Atukwatse.

Police was called by Atukwatse’s neighbors when they saw six men armed with machetes ferrying items from their victim’s house to a waiting vehicle. Mustapha Bogere, a resident of Bira Village, says they heard screams from Atukwatse’s home around 2am.

“I think the people in the house which was being robbed were too scared to scream but at least the neighbors notified us of what was happening. That’s how police was called,” Bogere said.

Police shot three suspected robbers and disabled them but three others managed to get away with some of the stolen property. Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says the injured were rushed to Mulago while those on the run are being tracked down.

“Police is on the lookout for those on the run. Some items have been recovered,” Owoyesigyire told URN.

