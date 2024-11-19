Police recovers Kotido’s stolen cows in Moroto

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces in Kotido district have recovered over 50 cows that suspected Karamojong warriors raided in a foiled mission in Moroto district.

It is reported that the armed warriors believed to have come from Kotido district raided cows from the grazing area in Kobebe village before shooting and injuring the shepherd only identified as Apa Lochogor a Turkana by a tribe.

Lochogor was shot and injured before his cows were taken away after he resisted the abduction. The security forces swiftly responded after hearing gunshots and Lochogor was rescued.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident stating that they rescued the shepherd and rushed to Moroto regional referral hospital for treatment.

Longole said that they also alerted the sister forces at the 403 Brigade that laid an ambush that led to the recovery of cows while the suspects fled. He said that the cows were raided at 3:00 pm and recovered at around 6:00 pm after the raiders fell into an ambush.

He noted that the shepherd was shot after running away when the warriors tried to abduct him. He says that the victim is now out of danger and positively responding to the treatment.

Longole attributed the success of the proper coordination between the district chairperson of Moroto and the security forces. He observed that while the rest of the region is enjoying some relative peace, there are still a few individuals who are destabilizing the peace.

Longole said their operations will continue to ensure that the remaining few wrong elements are flashed out. He called upon the communities to timely report livestock thefts in time and always expose the wrong elements so that security can them out of the society.

****

URN