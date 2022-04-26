Police OC in Manafwa district dies in office

Tuesday , April 26 2022
The Independent April 26, 2022

Rogers Taitika confirmed report.

Manafwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Peter Alacho, the officer in Charge of Kato police station in Manafwa district has been found dead in his office.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson says that Alacho’s lifeless body was retrieved from his seat in his office on Tuesday morning.

He says that the OC’s death came as a shock to his junior since he was in perfect health.

According to Taitika, they have handed over the deceased’s body to Mbale city mortuary pending postmortem to establish the cause of death.

